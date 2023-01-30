STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s input after a State College ball field was damaged.

Sometime between Saturday, Jan. 28, and Monday, Jan. 30, someone trespassed and drove a vehicle through the ball field along Balmoral Drive, State College police wrote in a news release.

The ball field sustained “substantial turf damage” as a result of the trespassing, police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (814) 234-7150.