STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A State College band is taking their talents to Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 23 to play at the Louder Than Life music festival.

The Group will be playing from 5:30 to 6:30 on Friday, September 23.

Befell came to be when Bruce Boring (vocals and guitar) and Mitch Caprio (guitar) met through a mutual friend.

The mutual friend happened to be wearing the same AC/DC t-shirt as Bruce. Thus Mitch and Bruce met and soon after all three started jamming together. From there, Bruce and Mitch started trying to put together a complete band.

However, it took them four years to discover drummer, Jace Ebersole. A few months later they brought in Jon Perini on bass. Together they created Befell.

Now the band is taking a huge step and performing at Louder Than Life. Louder Than Life is a rock and metal event that takes place in Louisville.

The event is known to also feature whiskey, craft beer, gourmet food and multiple exhibits. Not to mention a ton of bands. This years event will feature performances by Evanescence, Shinedown, Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Alice in Chains and so many more.

If you can’t make the trip to Kentucky the festival is being streamed on Twitch. You can find the live stream under the DWPresents account.