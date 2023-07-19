STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College-based company, Minitmart, held its fourth annual Fire Company Fundraiser and supporters passed the group’s expectations.

This year’s “Fuel the Cause” campaign raised $149,030.43 with support from key sponsors Pennsylvania Skill and Pace-O-Matic, supporting vendors and customers. Beginning April 1st, the State College-based company donated one cent of every gallon of gas sold at its’ 26 locations to local fire companies. Pennsylvania Skill, Minitmart’s largest vendor, matched those one-cent donations as well.

In addition to MinitMart’s donation from gas sales, customers also had the opportunity to make cash donations at the store or round-up purchase totals at the register. MinitMart also offered various campaign-themed merchandise with proceeds going to the campaign such as donation cards, stickers, pins, bracelets and shirts.

Customer support was overwhelming. One location sold more than 1,000 donation cards within the first-day in-store merchandise was available.

“When we started this campaign to help our local fire companies, I don’t know if any of us–in my opinion–could have predicted the amount of support we are seeing,” Nittany Division Manager Nicole Masullo said. “It’s clear to me that our communities want to support fire and rescue. I’m grateful they connected to this campaign and brought their support in full force.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Last year the company raised nearly $120,000 for local fire companies.