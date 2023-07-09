STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State Senior said he’s doing better after he was struck by an SUV while riding his bike on Beaver Avenue.

Thanks to his friends and the State College community, Kevin Kerr is doing better after being involved in a hit-and-run accident on June 30.

“They kind of turned right into my lane, like they were about to take this left onto Pugh,” Kerr said. “And I knew I was going too fast to avoid it and I knew I couldn’t turn with the car or else I would get run over, so I knew I had to take the hit. And so I ended up hitting the front left part of their car. Kind of got dumped over their hood.”

Kerr said that he didn’t get a good look at the driver while he was laying on Pugh Street, but saw them throw up their arms toward him before driving off. He then started to assess his injuries.

“I looked down and I had this big gash on my right knee, and then I looked down and I had this huge golfball-sized thing on my elbow,” Kerr said. “I was like did I break my elbow? And then I kind of flexed it out a little bit and I said okay I feel alright right now.”

Kerr refused an ambulance ride and was able to take himself to the hospital, where he got five staples in his right knee. His bike, which he used to commute to his job at the student farm on campus, had been totaled but luckily community members and his friends helped him out.

“The witnesses were great, just helping me out,” Kerr said. “The employees at Sheetz gave me some water and some stuff to help out with the cuts. But yeah my friends have loaned me this nice bike here in the meantime.”

The investigation is still ongoing as police search for the red Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with a license plate reading “CRYSTINA”. Kerr said that he feels fine now and that the incident won’t slow him down in the future.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It’s not going to change the way that I bike around town,” Kerr said. “You know it’s just a great town to bike around in, I love it.”