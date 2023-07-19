STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new scavenger hunt in State College that will put you right in the middle of a beloved children’s book series.

The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop is hosting the ‘Find Waldo’ local scavenger hunt through July 29. Owner Andrew Aschwanden said the store is only one of 300 nationwide that were selected to take part.

All you have to do is pick up a passport at one of the 19 participating businesses and find where Waldo is hiding.

Aschwanden said if you find at least 10 Waldos, you will get a coupon and a temporary tattoo. If you find 15 or more Waldos, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a set of Where’s Waldo books and prizes from the participating businesses.

“It allows people to perhaps visit businesses they don’t usually visit,” Aschwanden said. “Seeing things happening in these businesses that they may not know are going on and kind of get a better kind of feel for the local businesses that are in our communities.”

The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop is hosting a grand celebration and prize drawing on Saturday, July 29 at the store. Aschwanden said the drawing for the prize package will be held at 4 p.m.