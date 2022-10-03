STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Borough Council approved an amendment to their 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and their Consolidated Annual Action Plan.

The amendment allocates more funding for homeless shelters.

Housing Transitions Inc. and Out of the Cold Centre County will each be receiving more than $36,000 to help them expand their services and Covid-19 case management. The money was allocated from the original Food and Shelter Project budget for emergent needs.

“Because not only are we sleeping these individuals overnight, but we are also spending a good portion of our staff time and day time helping them to locate resources so that they can get housing,” Chairman of the Board for Out of the Cold Centre County Phil Jones said. “So they can do simple things like getting their identification updated.”

The council held a public hearing prior to the vote to get public opinion but none were raised. The amendment also reduces the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation project budget by $160,000 and reallocates $90,000 to the East Beaver Avenue Streetlight and Curb Ramp Project.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Another $70,0000 has also been allocated to the Nittany Village Park and the South Hills Park Improvements Project.