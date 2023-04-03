STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Borough Council agreed to purchase a portion of their solar energy from the Centre Region Council of Governments Solar Power Purchasing Agreement at their monthly meeting Monday night.

During the Monday, April 3 meeting the council agreed to purchase at least 80% of their electrical power from the solar purchasing agreement. The remaining percentage of power is to come from the solar power installations as part of the Pugh Street Garage replacement project.

“It’s crucial to our climate goals,” Council Member Jesse Barlow said. “It’s crucial to our goals for State College to become carbon neutral as a whole. That’s actually the real goal.”

Barlow says that the goal of the borough is to become 100% carbon neutral in the years to come.