STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Members of the State College community spoke out amidst the Borough Council’s consideration of a resolution urging the Biden Administration to call for de-scalation and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas War.

The resolution also called upon State College’s Congressional Delegates to join the Council in condemning the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, the taking of hostages and all forms of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

Council members heard public comment from nearly every person in attendance at a meeting held Wednesday night regarding the resolution and how it should be modified before it is sent in a letter to President Biden and Pennsylvania Representatives. In total, the resolution was deliberated for a tense four hours.

“We are not calling for the right of return. We are not calling for the end of occupation. We are calling for the end of mass murder,” a member of the public said.

“And it was clearly recognized and acknowledged at that time that the resolution was only divisive for our community,” another speaker said. “It was not in any way productive or beneficial.”

Despite many members of the community speaking out, criticizing the Council for a “lack of action”, the resolution passed unanimously.