CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Borough is expected to vote on a “Tenants’ Bill of Rights.”

The vote is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 17 at their meeting. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

The resolution outlines a comprehensive set of recommendations for the borough aiming to create better housing equity, provide advocacy for tenants and protect tenants rights. This is according to the Central PA United, who helped develop the resolution.

Members of the group will address the council before they vote.