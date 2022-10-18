STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Oct. 17 the State College Borough Council unanimously voted to pass a comprehensive Tenants Bill of Rights.

This was the first resolution put forward by the progressive slate of candidates who swept the 2021 municipal elections. It represents a collaborative effort among tenants, landlords, local coalitions, the Borough, affordable housing experts, and community members.

“I want to express my full-throated support for this measure,” Joshua Garber, State College resident, who provided public comment said.

As Mr. Garber stated to the Council members, “I enjoy living in State College, but the housing situation is pretty bleak and the system is stacked hard against renters. There are numerous other problems with the State College housing market – the innumerable fees, the inflexible lease dates, etc. – but all of the issues stem from the absence of meaningful regulation: local landlords know that they have power against renters, and they abuse that power. By supporting this Bill of Renters Rights, [Borough Council is] not just addressing specific issues, but also endorsing a culture of fairness and justice in the State College rental market.”

Members of Central PA United and local coalitions have been going door to door in the Borough all year, identifying the issues that matter most to renters and ensuring that their voices were heard while developing the Tenants’ Bill of Rights.

This issue was very important to lead sponsors Council Member Gopal Balachandran and Council Member Divine Lipscomb, who won their seats as part of the 2021 progressive sweep. They were committed to ensuring the community was involved during the process of crafting the Bill of Rights, and that their housing concerns were addressed.

The Tenants’ Bill of Rights outlines a comprehensive set of recommendations that will create greater housing equity, provide advocacy for tenants, and protect tenants’ rights. The community came together to express that it is well past time for State College tenants to have the same amount of power and resources as landlords.

As it states in the Bill, “tenants [shouldn’t be] forced into accepting inferior rental terms and defective property conditions and [be] unable to assert what legal rights they have for fear of losing their home.”