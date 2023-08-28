STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Water Authority has announced that some residents may be under a boil water advisory.

This comes after a water main break and equipment failure which created a loss of positive pressure in a portion of the distribution system on Monday, Aug. 28. The loss of positive pressure lasted somewhere between several minutes to one half hour.

System pressure has been fully restored and crews are flushing that portion of the distribution system to ensure that water quality meets all regulatory requirements.

Crews are repairing a main break along N. Oak Lane. Full water service will be restored to those impacted residents as soon as possible. For additional information including a full listing of the streets impacted please see the attached map and documents.

Whose affected by the break?

A full list of streets affected by the advisory can be found here.

What should you do under a boil water advisor?

Do not drink water without boiling it first

Bring all water to a boil for at least a minute and let it cool before using it. You can also use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth

The advisory is in effect until further notice and you can find more information on the State College Borough Water Authority website.