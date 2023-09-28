STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College is celebrating all of the unique cultures that make up its community during a cultural fair.

The borough and the Community Diversity Group are hosting the fourth annual Multicultural Unity Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 12 until 4 p.m. The event will be held at the State College Municipal Building.

“The importance of having events like this here in the borough is to encourage diversity,” Chair of the fair, Shannon Holliday, said. “To continue to culture and foster an environment of inclusion and belonging and connectivity.”

The event will feature performances by Rhythms of West Africa, Powwow Dancing, Dance 4 Joy, Shannon Bishop with belly dancing, Tir Na Nog with Irish dancing, Nritya PSU with Indian classical dance, Penn State’s South Asian a cappella group Fanaa, Afrique Fusion dance, Eric Ian Farmer and Ady Martinez.

“As a long time resident, it’s pretty amazing to me to see how much the diversity has grown,” said Board Member Kevin Kassab. “It’s the acceptance within our community of people from different diverse backgrounds.”

The organizers are still looking for volunteers to help set up, run and take down the event. They will be setting up on Friday, Sept. 29 at the borough building starting at 5 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I’m excited to see how our event is evolving. I’m excited to see so many different volunteers,” Holliday said. “So many of our Penn State students are willing to volunteer to assist us with our event.”

You can sign up to volunteer here.