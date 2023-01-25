STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– It took over two years for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to give its approval of the proposed Centre County mini-casino.

On Wednesday, the PGCB voted unanimously to approve the license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC, under the Bally’s Corporation, for a mini casino that would go in the Nittany Mall in College Township, according to a press release from the PGCB.

Even though the license was approved by the board, that doesn’t mean the casino will be built for sure yet. The license can’t be issued until all appeals are exhausted, meaning competitor casino organizations could appeal.

Their competitor, Stadium Casino RE, LLC who operates multiple casinos across the country including Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia, has previously argued SC Gaming shouldn’t be eligible for a license in the first place.

At a Category 4 auction, businessman Ira Lubert won the right to have a casino built after his winning bid of $10,000,101 in early Sept. 2020. In Jan. 2021 he then filed an application to have the casino put in the space in the mall where the old Macy’s Department Store was.

A casino with a Category 4 license is allowed to have between 300 and 750 slot machines and can be permitted to operate 30 gaming tables, and can even add 10 more after its first year of being open.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There has been no anticipated opening date for the casino yet, but it will cost $35 million to build and is expected to employ 350 people. Construction is expected to take a year to complete.