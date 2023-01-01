STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A little bit of rain didn’t dampen the annual First Night celebration throughout downtown State College Saturday evening, as people came out to view ice sculptures and take in free entertainment.

“We’ve got about 25 free events going on across downtown State College,” organizer Carolyn Donaldson said. “And it’s kind of a family-friendly alternative to some other new years eve festivities. But we are so happy we have people out here, it’s a little rainy but it’s not too bad.”

Over 30,000 pounds of ice was carved for the sculptures throughout downtown. One of the entertainment options was the Brass rats, a local collective of high school students who set up in front of the Corner Room.

“It’s so nice seeing all of the lights, seeing all the ice. There’s a lot of different music that has been going around that a lot of us have been involved in so,” Elijah Snyder said. “Yeah also during our normal busking we kind of just have to hope that there are people around but something that is great about this gig is that we know that there are a lot of people who are already downtown to listen to us,” fellow member Luca Snyder said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event has been going on for over 25 years and is always family-friendly and safe for those of all ages.