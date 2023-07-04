STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members gathered for another year of fireworks and fun at the Central Pa 4th Fest.

“This is our reason we get to be who we are and that’s why we come out as a group to ensure that that’s celebrated every year,” Executive Director Celesta Powell said.

The celebration kicked off with the annual Independence Day Parade that traveled from downtown State College up to the Bryce Jordan Center and Beaver Stadium.

Residents and visitors lined College Avenue at 1 p.m. to see all of the floats before heading up to campus for more activities.

“We are gonna open the Spikes stadium here through our partnership and there will be some bands,” Powell said.

This is the first year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the parade has been held.

“We are rebuilding our volunteer pool as well as working back through some different safety regulations as communities all are,” Powell said. “But it made it unique and exciting.”

Powell said the Central PA 4th Fest will have the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania this year, starting at 9:15 p.m. You can learn more about the celebration here.