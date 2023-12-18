STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Presbyterian Church is holding its annual Christmas Day Dinner and there is still time to register.

This year’s meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, “SCPC” stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and Christmas cookies. Those interested in the free Christmas Day Dinner can register online or by calling the church at 814-238-2422 until Christmas Eve.

Registration is not required, however, for the church to better manage the dinner room, it is encouraged. The dinner will run from 3 to 6 p.m.

Those physically unable to attend the dinner can also get the meals delivered by calling the church at 814-238-2422. Delivery will take place between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

The State College Presbyterian Church is located at 132 West Beaver Avenue. More information about the church can be found on their website.