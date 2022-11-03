STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A special public meeting of the State College Borough Community Oversight Board (COB) was held in the Council Chambers, State College Municipal Building.

The meeting took place on Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m. The event comes just one week after an event featuring the Proud Boys founder caused protests on Penn State campus.

The COB was set to hear community voices and experiences surrounding law enforcement’s response to protests last week. The event which was set to feature far-right commentators Gavin McInnes and Alex Stein was canceled after a threat of violence.

“The protestors were protesting, other civilians walked into the crowd and began pepper spraying people and the concern that has been expressed to us is that officers didn’t intervene when this occurred, and they also did not leave their post to detain the people who had pepper sprayed protestors,” Barrett Marshall, Vice Chair of the Community Oversight Board.