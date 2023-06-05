Music stands are available in various materials, sizes and colors and are both affordable and essential items for most musicians.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local church in State College will be holding a concert to help raise funds for a Ukrainian city.

The All-Ukrainian Music Benefit concert will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church on Monday, June 5 at the Grace Lutheran Church at 205 South Garner Street starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature several musicians performing Ukrainian music.

All proceeds from the concert will go to humanitarian aid for Nizhyn, Ukraine which recently became a “sister city” to State College. Donations will also be accepted at the door.

On May 3, State College Mayor Ezra Nanes and the mayor of Nizhyn, Oleksandr Kodola, signed the Sister-City Memorandum of Understanding creating a bond between both cities.

More information about the concert and the humanitarian aid project can be found at sisterssister.org.