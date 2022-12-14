STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – After two years without property tax increases, State College Borough is poised to increase them for 2023 due to rising costs and inflation.

According to borough manager Tom Fountaine, the typical borough resident is set to pay about 9% more on the municipal property tax or about $173.77 more annually on a $500,000 home.

“There is a tax increase that was proposed in this budget,” Fountaine said. “The Bureau has consciously and intentionally avoided any tax increases the last two years with particular concern about COVID and the ability of people to pay taxes. And so those increases were put in abeyance and the borrowers relied on our reserves. We now have a structurally unbalanced budget.”

That increase is pending and on Monday, Dec. 19 the council will vote on the budget.

However, multiple council members have already acknowledged the need for a likely increase during public discussions. The council meeting is set to kick off at 7 p.m.