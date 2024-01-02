STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Newly elected officials in State College raised their right hand on Tuesday, pledging to serve their community.

It was a bittersweet moment, as outgoing leaders reflected on their years of service and new members expressed their eagerness to impact the community as members of the borough council.

“We have new energy on the council and that’s always exciting,” Mayor Ezra Nanes said. “I can feel that this is going to be a great council for the community.”

The members who took the oath include Evan Myers, who was chosen to serve as president of the council, Matt Herndon, Kevin Kassab, Josh Portney and Nalini Krishnankutty, who was reelected.

“State College has meant so much to myself and my family,” Myers said. “I’ve raised three children here. My wife and I have lived here for so many decades, so it’s important to give back. I think that’s one thing that I’m doing by serving on council.”

Myers, who served two previous terms on council, said this time, the council will be focusing on various issues like State College’s zoning ordinance, affordable housing, pedestrian safety and the borough’s relationship with Penn State.

“Everything we do, all of the lives of each other touch one another,” Myers said. “So, I think it’s really important that we work together. We can do that, we have to work at it, but we can get it done.”

The council members were also given committee assignments during the swearing-in ceremony.