CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple from State College is facing charges after they were accused of forging checks to steal thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in Clearfield County.

Robert Rosselot Jr., 50, and Michelle Rosselot, 49, were accused after the woman told state police she saw copies of checks written from her bank account that she did not sign. She also claimed the Rosselots intentionally stopped paper bank statements from coming to her so she wouldn’t see they were spending her money.

According to court documents, the woman’s bank contacted state police in Clearfield on Oct. 27, 2022 to report four checks for $5,000 each were fraudulently written from her account. Troopers later questioned the woman who claimed the couple was taking money from her bank account.

The woman told police she confronted the Rosselots about the money and became upset after they allegedly told her she was old and forgot she gave them the money. The woman said she would have remembered giving them money and claimed she was saving it for medication and rent.

On Oct. 31, 2022, troopers spoke to the couple at the Clearfield state police barracks. According to the criminal complaint, the Rosselots admitted to writing four checks for $5,000 each and signing them using the woman’s name. However, they claimed the woman gave them the money as a gift.

When the woman’s bank records were reviewed, state police found that five checks instead of the initially reported four were written from the account totaling $25,000. Multiple charges to the account were also allegedly found that were not held or approved by the woman.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman’s bank refunded her the money and troopers noted the bank is now carrying on the complaint as a victim of fraud.

The couple was arraigned on Wednesday, March 8 in Kylertown district court. Robert Rosselot Jr. was charged with five felony counts of forgery and five felony counts of theft. Michelle Rosselot was charged with three felony counts of theft.