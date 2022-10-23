STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–State College Democrat leaders stood outside the HUB building Sunday morning to speak to students about the importance of voting.

Centre County Commissioners Michael Pipe & Mark Higgins, State Representative Scott Conklin and State Representative Candidates Paul Takac and Robert Zeigler were among those who spoke on Penn State’s campus. They also took the time to speak with any students who stopped about the biggest issues on their minds, just sixteen days from election day.

“The biggest issue on my mind are like abortion rights at like state levels,” Freshman Anven Hawpe, said. “I have a little sister so like I couldn’t imagine anything happening like that to those laws that we do have. Basically, anything that is like separation church and government.”

Monday, Oct. 23, is the last chance to register to vote before the November 8 election.