STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Redevelopment Authority is brainstorming new ideas that will impact the downtown area.

In the fall of last year, the RDA began working to create a business attraction and retention strategy for downtown State College. U3 Advisors, a consultant that specializes in several practice areas including Real Estate Analysis and Delivery, worked with the RDA on the strategy.

This strategy would involve three organizations: the RDA, the Downtown State College Improvement District and the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County.

The recommendation includes the creation of a retail advocate position at DID that would help recruit and retain businesses to work downtown, as well as the construction of new retail spaces that would house small businesses and local entrepreneurs.

“This is exactly the piece that’s been missing,” CBICC’s VP of Economic Development Todd Dolbin said. “We’re not going to be looking to promote this, like you said, to national chains. We want local entrepreneurs, local businesses to be aware of what opportunities there are downtown and how to draw more people to come back to the downtown area.”

There is no timeline set for when that new retail space might be built, but the RDA will continue to discuss this at their monthly meetings.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can find the full strategy presentation here.