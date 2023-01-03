STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new Dollar General store has opened in State College, and the retail chain is looking to help give back to the community to commemorate.

In a news release Tuesday, Dollar General announced its location at 3283 West College Avenue will be selling the usual everyday household essentials like food, cleaning supplies, and paper products, along with new decorations and an expanded party planning section. Hours for the new store can be found on the Dollar General app.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new State College store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Dollar General’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development Matthew Simonsen said. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

An elementary school in the area will receive 100 books from Dollar General in order to commemorate the opening. In 2022, Dollar General and Kellogg entered a partnership where books are given out to elementary schools in communities where new stores open. Last year there were over 60,000 books donated.

The new store is expected to employ between six to 10 people and provides competitive wages, multiple benefits such as a 401k savings and retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, paid leave and more. Available positions for the State College store can be found on Dollar General’s website.