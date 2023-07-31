Ice Cream Fest will take place in downtown State College on Saturday, Aug. 5.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Downtown Rotary Club is hosting its annual Ice Cream Fest fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be located on the 200 block of South Allen Street near the State College Municipal Building, featuring samples from eight local creameries and grocery stores:

Pelican’s SnoBalls

Vale Wood Farms

Wegmans State College

Trader Joe’s State College

Ritchey’s Dairy

Meyer Dairy Store

Cold Stone Creamery

Sunset Slush Happy Valley

Tickets will cost $5 for 5 samples or $20 for 25, and children will be able to get their faces painted, receive balloon animals and participate in a pinewood derby, the rotary said.

There will also be an ice cream eating contest with high school football players from the area, as well as a live radio broadcast where kids will be able to meet Daniel Tiger from PBS Kids in connection with WPSU.

According to the State College Downtown Rotary Club’s Facebook page, the first 250 children in attendance will receive a free book from Daniel Tiger.

Proceeds will go toward local non-profits and annual grant recipients, according to the rotary’s Facebook post.