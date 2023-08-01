STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College Area School District elementary school could be expanding soon.

SCASD Finance and Operations Officer Randy Brown said the district is seeing a larger student body enrolling at Mount Nittany Elementary School in specific grades.

To address this, the district’s finance team made a recommendation to the Board of Directors at their July 31 meeting to expand the school, providing more space for students and specialized activities.

During the height of the pandemic, SCASD saw a need for more classrooms in the school, choosing to move three 5th grade classrooms to the nearby Panorama Administrative Building.

The recommended expansion would bring six new classrooms to the school as well as additional smaller multi-purpose instruction rooms.

Brown said right now the two are combined. There would also be an instrumental music classroom.

“The Mount Nittany project has been on our radar for a couple of years but money has not been allocated in our financial plan,” Brown said. “However, it’s been on our radar and we believe that we have the resources and capabilities to get the resources through borrowings to manage those costs.”

The Board of Directors will have a discussion on the project at their meeting on Aug. 21 before it can move forward.