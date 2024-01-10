STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of State College entered into a settlement with political activist Eugene “Gene” Stilp in a lawsuit brought against them in 2022.

The borough has agreed to pay Stilp $12,000 under the terms that he requests a dismissal of his civil lawsuit against the borough where he alleged a borough ordinance violated his Frist Amendment rights.

In the lawsuit, Stilp said that he was issued a citation for violating the borough’s ordinance § 8-109, on burning, following a political demonstration in November 2022 in which he burned multiple Trump campaign flags in front of the State College Municipal Building.

Stilp claims that upon arrival at the municipal building, he was met by borough police officers who told him, “you can’t burn flags,” and that “there are no exceptions,” to the ordinance. Stilp continued with his protest as planned and the burned the flags.

He was then issued the citation that was subsequently dismissed without explanation, according to Stilp.

According to the complaint filed in the lawsuit, Stilp claims that the burn ordinance is “facially unconstitutional” and unconstitutional in its application, citing that it has no exception for burning flags in protest. As decided in Texas v. Johnson 491 U.S. 397 (1989), flag burning constitutes symbolic speech protected by the First Amendment.

In the Release of Claims, the borough has stated that it continues to deny liability and wrongdoing in respect to Stilp’s claims against them.