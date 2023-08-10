STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College is looking to bring more parking to the downtown area, but that may mean saying goodbye to some beloved happy valley businesses.

The State College Borough Council voted during their meeting on Aug. 7 to exercise eminent domain on properties at 219 E. Beaver Avenue, 142 McAllister Street, and in leu parking.

In a release, the Borough of State College said this particular location has been picked as a potential site for a replacement parking structure for the Pugh Street Garage.

One of the businesses in this area is The Brewery, co-owned by Jay Horgas and Ray Rockey. Canyon Pizza and Music Mart are also located nearby.

Horgas said on Monday, he only had seven hours’ notice before the meeting.

“It could’ve been a prank,” Horgas said. “It just didn’t seem real.”

Horgas said after learning about the potential for a vote, he visited the borough building for clarification.

“I asked if they would print out the agenda or if they had the agenda printed out, and if you look at the agenda, it’s so deeply hidden in there that the woman at the front desk couldn’t even find it,” Horgas said.

For Rockey, these weren’t the discussions he was planning to have this week.

“I thought I would be preparing for arrival of students, getting things, that’s not even, this is so much bigger,” Rockey said.

The borough said the garage has reached the end of its lifespan and the borough will now enter into conversations with the owners of the businesses.

Eminent Domain is legal process allowing local governments to acquire private property for public use.

Attorney Christopher Jancula said the landowner, in this case, Horgas and Rockey, can petition against this decision. Then, preliminary objections and a board of viewers would be the logistical steps taken to do this.

“You try to deal with it yourselves first and see if you can come up with a good number for that but if not, then you go before this board of view,” Jancula said.

If the objection doesn’t go through the next step is figuring out compensation. Jancula said when a municipality seeks out property, only specific damages can be asked for by the building’s owner, including compensation for the land itself and relocation.

“For a business location damages, there’s a maximum of $60,000,” Jancula said. “That is the max as per Pennsylvania code that can be given for business dislocation.”

The government has to do its share of proving too, showing that taking the land would be for the good of the community. Jancula said these steps can be drawn out.

“In some of my cases where I’ve dealt with eminent domain, they’ve actually taken the land, built upon that land and then you’re still fighting over how much the taking was worth months, years later,” Jancula said.

The community has voiced their support for the businesses, specifically The Brewery, with some even starting a petition to “Save The Brew.”

“My mind’s just spinning,” Rockey said. “Because I don’t want to think about what to do after the brewery, because the brewery isn’t dead yet.”