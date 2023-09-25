STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fall Fest is returning to downtown State College with a variety of fun activities for families and people of all ages to enjoy.

The 22nd annual event will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 200 Block of Allen Street. There will be pony rides, a fun house, and a photo station.

Nittany Balloons will be at the festival creating balloon animals. Children will also be given a free pumpkin by Martin’s Garden Center Pumpkin Patch along with a pumpkin decorating activity.

Schlow Library will be open with special activities for all ages. The Children’s Department will be hosting a scarecrow puppet-making activity while adults can enjoy crafting spooky jar luminaries.

“It’s our hope that families will kick off the fall season with us and make a day of it downtown,” Downtown State College Improvement District Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said.

Fall Fest will have many food vendors such as Juana’s Venezuelan Cuisine, Auntie Anne’s, Bonnie Blues BBQ and others. There will be live music performances from DJ Elbow Knee Knee and Adam & the Armadillos.

More information about Fall Fest can be found on the Downtown State College Improvement District website.