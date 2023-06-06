STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank is beginning construction on a new space that employees hope will meet increasing demand.

Executive Director Allayn Beck said that since 2022, demand for the food bank’s services has grown 40%.

“We are out of space and we need more, so this is going to help drastically,” Beck said.

The new building at 169 Gerald Street was acquired in February. It is the former location of Apple Hill Antiques.

“As our numbers were growing and our space was getting more and more cramped our board decided it was time to really start looking,” Beck said.

Beck said the new building will double the amount of space the food bank currently has available at its location on South Atherton Street.

With the need for services provided by the food bank growing every day, volunteers are currently utilizing an additional space at the Nittany Mall to store the overflow of food that isn’t fitting in their current space.

“The SNAP decrease made a really big impact on what’s been going on,” Beck said. “I think the cost of food going up has really also affected families. We’re seeing larger and larger families that are coming in and I think that’s a big piece of it.”

The $4,300,000 renovation of the building includes a major restoration of the interior as well as some new features to help both employees and clients.

“We are adding on a loading dock and two additions to the end,” Beck said. “We will be making a warehouse and a very large client choice pantry.”

During construction, the food bank will still be providing services at its South Atherton Street location.

“The loading dock in itself will help us be able to receive larger deliveries of food, which actually in turn hopefully will cut down on our cost of food because we’ll be able to purchase things in bulk,” Beck said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Beck said the construction for the new building is expected to be completed in March 2024.