CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank will be hosting a Thanksgiving drive-through distribution event to help those in need during the holiday.

The food bank joined with the State College Area School District and the Central PA Food Bank to organize “Thanksgiving for Centre County.” The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the school district delta program parking lot at 653 Westerly Pkwy in State College.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., the no-contact drive-through will give individuals or families who are affiliated with the food bank or any other county pantry a curated package.

Each package will include a turkey, a box of nonperishable holiday food items, a box of locally sourced produce, fresh milk and eggs.

Learn more about the State College Food Bank by visiting their website.