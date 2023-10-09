STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank is fighting hunger in Centre County and is looking to make even more of an impact by moving into a larger space.

SCFB is launching a $3,000,000 capital campaign named “Fighting Hunger. Feeding Community. Building Hope.” The campaign aims to secure a new, expanded home for the Food Bank, addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity in the region.

Coach Manny Diaz and Dr. Stephanie Diaz are serving as Honorary Campaign Chairs for the campaign.

“I’m pretty sure at least multiple times a week, I have a volunteer walk up to me and say a joke like, “You need a new building,” or “There’s not enough space,” Executive Director Allayn Beck said.

She said in the afternoons at their South Atherton Street location, there is often a line out of the door.

“It’s not that we have a capacity for the number of people we can serve, but we have a capacity for the amount of food and people we can physically have in our space right now,” Beck said.

The new building at 169 Gerald Street was acquired in February. It is the former location of Apple Hill Antiques.

“We’ll have a larger client-choice pantry. It will be set up like a free grocery store,” Beck said. “On the other side of the building, we’re going to have an extremely large donation center and then we’ll have a large warehouse and two very large walk-ins.”

The Food Bank hopes to raise the funds by spring 2024. Beck said the successful fundraiser would eliminate all permanent debt for the Food Bank.

“We have already raised $2,100,000 and that number continues to rise,” Beck said.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so here.