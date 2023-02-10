STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — To better help the people they serve, the State College Food Bank is moving locations.

They’re leaving their current building on South Atherton Street for a bigger one to support their growing need.

“We’re just busting at the seams. We’re running out of space,” Executive Director Allayn Beck said. “We’re seeing more people come through our door, the need is increasing, so we need a bigger home.”

They’ll be moving to the current location of Apple Hill Antiques on Gerald Street in College Township. The new space is about 20,000 square feet, nearly double the size of their current location.

“Just from 2021 to 2022, we saw over a 40% increase in the number of individuals that are coming through our pantry,” Beck said. “And “We are continuing to see that, so the need is growing, and it is getting bigger and bigger, and we need to be able to respond to that. And that’s what this new building is going to be able to allow us to do.”

Beck said the new location will feature a loading dock, which they’ve never had before, and they will be able to accept larger donations and serve more people.

“We will have a wonderful client-choice pantry where people can come in and shop,” Beck said. “That helps cut down on food waste and helps with the dignity and stigma of coming to the food bank, and it’s just a more welcoming environment for everybody.”

Pending final approval, the food bank plans to start renovating the new location this summer, with intentions to open in the spring of 2024. The current location will remain open until then.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Apple Hill is not closing and is still working on finding a new location, according to a Facebook post on the store’s page.

The post said “While Apple Hill is moving this spring, our inventory is changing daily. Our dealers are bringing in new items and offering end-of-season sales. Stop by!”