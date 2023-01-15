STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students at the State College Friends School are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with artwork that was on display for the public Sunday afternoon.

“We do have school on MLK day, and the students celebrate that this year through their artwork and that artwork resonates with the testimonies,” head of the school Joe Doherty said. “Especially around peace, and equity and nonviolence.”

The exhibit is interactive and features facts for visitors to learn about major events in black history. Artwork centered around the theme of “I The Time I Always Right” lines the halls of the building, with the biggest being a mural from 2019 of King that’s meant to comment on racial injustice.

The students will continue learning about the legacy of Dr. King all week with more artwork and performances. The school is also highlighting that even though his teachings happened decades ago, his work is still relevant and continues today.

“Peace and equity and justice in the legacy of Dr. King’s work still needs to continue today,” Doherty said. “So part of our mission and our school is to build future peacemakers that we feel the world so desperately needs.”