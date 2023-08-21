CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Golfers took to the links Monday at Toftrees Golf Resort to help raise money for the Skills Foundation.

The foundation provides funds allowing skills to assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Central PA. The tournament is named for Pat Houser, a businessman from Bellefonte who was one of the founding members of Skills back in 1959. He was involved in several charity organizations before he passed in 1987.

“He came from nothing, he made quite a success of himself in the business world. He did a lot to help other people and help people get started, people that needed a hand up. He was just always that way,” Tim Houser, the son of Pat Houser, said.

A portion of the funds raised will go toward purchasing specialized equipment to better help the people that Skills assist.