STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Heart Association of Central Pennsylvania will be holding its annual Heart Walk in State College to help raise money for those battling heart disease.

The Central PA Heart Walk will take place at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park along Porter Road on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. while the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Other walks will be taking place at UPMC Altoona on Oct. 7 and at Roxbury Park in Johnstown on Oct. 14.

The walk has been occurring in Centre County for over a decade and the American Heart Association is hoping to raise $100,000 this year. Marketing Communications Director Larissa Bedrick said they’ve already raised over $75,000 and are optimistic they will reach their goal.

2022 Central PA Heart Walk. Image provided by the American Heart Association.

2022 Central PA Heart Walk. Image provided by the American Heart Association.

2022 Central PA Heart Walk. Image provided by the American Heart Association.

2022 Central PA Heart Walk. Image provided by the American Heart Association.

“We have a lot of dedicated supporters who set their own fundraising goals and work hard to meet them all the way up through the event. Last year, our goal was $84,000 and we exceeded it by raising over $90,000. The momentum from last year’s success is what drove us to set an even more ambitious goal this year,” Bedrick said.

For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been helping people with heart disease live longer and healthier lives. According to Bedrick, there are thousands of people in our region who are living with some form of heart disease.

All proceeds raised during the walk will go towards research and working with hospitals to improve outcomes for heart and stroke patients. Currently, the American Heart Association funds more than $26.2 million in active research grants across Pennsylvania.

“We need to keep investing in new research and putting the latest breakthroughs into practice to give everyone the opportunity to live a healthier life,” Bedrick said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Everyone is welcome to register for the walk online or on the morning of the event. There’s no cost to sign up and walkers can register as an individual or as a team.

Anyone who is unable to attend the walk can still donate to the American Heart Association online by visiting heart.org/centralpa. You can support a specific walker or team by searching their name and making a donation that will count toward their goal.