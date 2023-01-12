STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student from State College High School will be heading to Washington D.C. with a chance to talk to the President after being selected to partake in the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program (USSY).

From March 4 to March 11 during USSY’s Washington Week, Junior Claire Chi will get a chance to speak with Senator-elect Fetterman, United States Senator Bob Casey, a Supreme Court Justice, and even President Joe Biden. Chi will be joined by 103 other students.

Chi said how excited she is to go on the trip, but also how she hopes to inspire kids just like her to make a difference.

“As a Pennsylvania delegate, I am very excited to meet with President Biden at the White

House, tour the U.S. Supreme Court with a Supreme Court justice, and talk with Senator (Bob)

Casey about public service and leadership,” Chi said. “I also look forward to meeting the other

state delegates, who are the nation’s best student leaders and serve as an inspiration for young

changemakers everywhere.”

The mission of the USSY program is “to help instill within each class of student delegates a more

profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public

service.”

Since 1962, two of the highest-achieving students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense education system overseas have been picked by the program to meet the nation’s leaders. Students are taught more about the three branches of the government, the responsibilities of elected officials and more about democratic decision.

Chi is currently a Pennsylvania State Board of Education student representative helping to address education issues. Chi is also the co-director of the Students for Education in Pennsylvania organization.