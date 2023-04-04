STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of State College is hosting a tree giveaway in honor of Arbor Day.

The National Arbor Day Foundation has designated State College as “Tree City, USA” and in honor of that the city has several things planned.

Mayor Nanes will be in attendance of this years Arbor Day proclamation and then will be handing out free tree seedlings to those who are interested.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 22 from 2 – 3 p.m. at Sidney Friedman Parklet. You can find more information here.