STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A hotel staple in State College officially converted to a Wyndham-branded hotel.

The Quality Inn, located at 1274 North Atherton Street, will now be known as The Days Inn by Wyndham. According to a release from Hospitality Asset Management Company, the transition will mark an “exciting chapter” for the hotel as it joins the renowned Wyndham family.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new Days Inn by Wyndham State College,” Edward Tubbs, Chief Operating Officer for HAMCO, said. “By joining the Wyndham family, we are poised to deliver unparalleled guest satisfaction, uphold the highest standards of quality, and provide exceptional value for our guests’ stay in State College as they had been accustomed to at our downtown Days Inn location for decades.”

By joining forces with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the Days Inn by Wyndham State College will benefit from global reach and extensive resources, according to the release.

Over the coming months, guests can look forward to enchantments and upgrades that are standard at Days Inn by Wyndham. Some of those amenities include complimentary breakfast, free high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable bedding and more.

For more information or to make a reservation visit the Days Inn website.