STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College festival focused on combining music with community wellness is returning this Saturday.

Jana’s Art and Music Fest, or JAM Fest, is hosted annually by the Jana Marie Foundation. The organization focuses on building an awareness, understanding and commitment to promoting mental well-being and suicide prevention in honor of Jana Marie Vicere.

“Sometimes when we think about mental health, we think about the serious side of it,” President and Founder Marisa Vicere said. “That’s important, but it’s also important to recognize that part of our mental health is getting to just enjoy ourselves in some kind of way and that’s really what this event is all about.”

The festival will be held on Saturday, May 10, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In addition to performances by local musicians, more than 20 resources will be set up around MLK Plaza and Frazier Street to provide engaging activities that shine a spotlight on mental health.

“All of those engagement stations are really focused around art or movement or music and give a chance to really connect with the resources,” Vicere said.

The festival was inspired by Jana Marie’s expression of music, who is Marisa’s sister.

“After Jana passed away, I did a lot of reflection on those things that were really meaningful to Jana and helped her have that sense of purpose in life,” Vicere said. “The times where Jana did best were when she had opportunities for self expression.”

The event is entirely free to attend.