STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local labor council is speaking out about workplace safety and is looking for governments to help.

This comes after OSHA proposed fines against Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., after a worker died on the job at the site of the former State College Days Inn.

Seven Mountains Central AFL-CIO Labor Council President Connor Lewis said with so much construction in State College, developers need to ask safety questions to their contractors themselves so workplace deaths don’t happen.

“As hard as it is, there should at least be an assurance for them and their families that they’re going to come home safely,” Lewis said.

Workplace deaths were up 40% as of August in South-Central Pennsylvania, which includes Centre County. The labor council is asking governmental entities to address these numbers.

“According to state law, municipalities, local governments, counties are obligated to accept the lowest responsible bidder, but state law leaves what constitutes ‘responsible’ undefined,” Lewis said.

The council said one solution would be for local and county governments to set a standard for a responsible bidder ordinance that would define what exactly a responsible bidder is. Conversations are already happening with the Centre County Commissioners for a government building-specific ordinance.

“It’s going to elevate safety. It’s going to elevate the workplace experience,” Outgoing Commissioner Michael Pipe said. “But it’s also, at the end of the day, going to have a better project for the residents of Centre County and a better utilization for their tax dollars.”

Lewis said there are some steps that construction workers can take to increase their safety as well.

“There should be on-the-job safety training,” Lewis said. “They should be aware of what the mechanism is to report any problems and if they have any questions they should call OSHA.”

The council is also advocating for legislative action that would expand OSHA protections to public sector workers in Pennsylvania.