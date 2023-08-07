STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of State College has announced that they will be lifting some parking restrictions for students at Penn State University during move-in week.

The “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction will be lifted beginning on Monday morning at 2 a.m. on Aug. 14. The restriction will remain lifted until Monday morning at 2 a.m. on Aug. 21. The one- and two-hour restrictions in residential neighborhoods will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 through Sunday August 20 at 6 a.m.

All enforcement activities will return to normal at 12:01 a.m. Monday, August 21. Lawn parking will not be permitted.

The following Pennsylvania Vehicle Code Violations will be strictly enforced during this time:

No Parking on the Sidewalk

No Parking within an Intersection

No Parking on a Crosswalk

No Parking within 20 feet of Crosswalk at an Intersection

No Parking 30 feet of a Stop Sign

No Parking over 12 inches from the Curb

No Parking against Traffic

No Parking in Front of Driveway

No Parking Anytime

Anyone who violates these will be subject to ticketing and towing. Parking meters on-street and parking lots are enforced from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Please contact the State College Parking Department at (814) 278-4769 with any further questions.