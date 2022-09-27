CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a State College man’s trial for the sexual assault of a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to officials.

Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on Tuesday by a jury on all counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.

In Feb. 2019, police spoke to a State College High School student, told her counselor that her father (Baker) was a pedophile. Her boyfriend also spoke to police and said he witnessed Baker sexually assault the infant.

When police spoke to Baker, he told them that he used to work as a youth pastor and an arborist and would move across the country. However, police discovered that he never had credentials to be a pastor.

Police learned about Baker’s extensive criminal background which included numerous arrests for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, arson, and theft.

The trial for Baker started on Monday.