STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is behind bars after police said he was heavily intoxicated when he was inside a Snappy’s eating food after the store was closed.

According to the charges filed, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at about 12:22 a.m. Shawn Cox, 20, managed to enter the convenience store along University Drive after it was closed for business.

Mug of Shawn Cox, 20, via Centre County Prison

Police said when they arrived, they saw Cox standing inside the store eating a cinnamon roll, while the alarm was ringing. When they went inside and tried to arrest Cox, he tried to resist and damaged merchandise.

It took three officers to get Cox into handcuffs, and when he was being put in a police cruiser, he kicked and spit on them, according to the criminal complaint.

Police noted that Cox was so drunk to the point that he later needed to be taken to the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Cox faces charges of two felony counts of burglary and trespassing, along with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, among others.

Cox is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.