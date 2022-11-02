CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting numerous women over a nine-year period, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced.

Kevin Mullen, 51, pled guilty Tuesday to the charges of rape, attempted rape, and aggravated indecent assault, of six women, after he was arrested in Nov. 2021.

Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty to committing violent sexual crimes against multiple women, after luring them to his home under false pretenses. While there is no undoing the damage Mullen has caused, today’s guilty plea is a step toward justice for these women. Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Mullen would advertise through online platforms that he needed someone to clean the house or “someone to cuddle with,” according to the AG’s Office. Mullen would then invite them into his home and use drugs, handcuffs, or other ways to assault and rape them.

All of Mullen’s sexual assaults happened inside his home. In the first one, Mullen gave a woman water to drink when she came to clean his house, and she passed out. After the assault, she told investigators that he locked her in the bathroom, and she had to use a butter knife she found to remove the door hinges and escape. Mullen would proceed to rape and sexually assault five other women then until 2021.

Since Mullen was arrested, he has been detained in the Centre County Prison. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.