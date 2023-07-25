WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — A State College man was given jail time for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020.

Brian Gundersen, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to 18 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

On November 9, 2022, Gundersen was found guilty of two felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement following a trial.

According to court documents, Gundersen traveled with his mother to Washington D.C. to attend a rally. He later joined the group of rioters who entered Capitol grounds and climbed the Northwest steps. Gundersen was one of the first to enter the Capitol through the Parliamentarian door and began waving more people in.

Gundersen was forced out by Capitol police only to try to get back in before moving on to a different area outside of the building.

Before he arrived in D.C., Gundersen asked on Facebook if anyone else was “going to DC on the 6th” and suggested, “We might be able to bum rush the white house and take it over.”

In the days after Jan. 6, Gundersen posted on social media: “We all stormed the us capital and tried to take over the government” and posted a photograph of members of Congress taking cover during the attack along with the message: “Look at these scared little bitches.”

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.