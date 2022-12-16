STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in State College Friday after police said a man was found dead.

Officers were called to a residence along Oakhurst Lane where the 36-year-old area resident was found deceased, according to a news release.

The cause of the man’s death has yet to be determined as toxicology results are still pending, police wrote in the release. A name was not released.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office is assisting police with the investigation. Police said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact SCPD by calling them at (814)-234-7150, emailing them, or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.