STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local service members will be celebrated through a banner program in downtown State College over the next two years.

According to the Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID), families can honor their military heroes through purchasing a personalized lamppost banner to be displayed during National Veterans and Military Families Month in November.

The banners will be installed in late October this year, and they will be on display during November 2023 and November 2024 in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, according to DSCID. After they are removed in 2024, the banners will be returned to the service members’ families.

The banner program is a collaboration with the Penn State Military Appreciation Committee and the Downtown State College Improvement District, according to DSCID.

“This initiative was created to show our support and gratitude to individuals that have served our country and give family and friends the opportunity to honor their loved ones,” DSCID Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said.

Banners will cost $350 each, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Penn State Military Student Fund, which DSCID described as a scholarship program for active service members, veterans and their dependents.

Banner orders must be completed by filling out this form no later than Aug. 15, according to DSCID.

Those with questions can reach out to downtown@downtownstatecollege.com for more information.