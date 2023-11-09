EVERGLADES CITY, Fl. (WTAJ)– No snake hunting trip had ever turned out this way for State College native Carter Gavlock, and his friends Holden Hunter and Trey Barber.

“We were joking about finding a 12-foot snake that night,” Gavlock said. “I don’t think any of us were prepared necessarily mentally because it’s 17 foot 2. It was just I think we were all kind of in awe. I know I hopped out of the truck and I think I was out of the truck before it stopped.”

Gavlock, now lives in Florida where he works as a representative for multiple fishing companies. Last Friday, as the three were driving around looking for snakes they saw what they first thought was a log on the road.

Instead, the three had found a 17-foot and 2-inch long python, weighing 198 pounds. It is the second-largest snake ever killed in Florida.

You can see just how big the snake really is in the video below:

“I grabbed a hold of her tail and I kind of looked at them and they were standing there with their jaws on the floor,” Gavlock said. “Just like in absolute awe of the size of this thing. It looked fake it looked like something out of a movie.”

After an hour of wrestling with the snake, enlisting the help of a father and son who were driving by, they were able to control the snake to where they could put it down properly. Gavlock says they plan to get it mounted and plan to continue hunting the invasive species in the future.

“In turn, it helps out the environment by taking these snakes out of the wild,” Gavlock added. “You know they are eating the deer, the possums, the bobcats. With them eating lots of those animals it takes away a lot of prey items for the Florida panthers that are already kind of in trouble.”