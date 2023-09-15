STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Borough is asking residents what they think of the proposed Next Generation Connectivity & Mobility Plan.

The Borough invited members of the community to take part in a survey and comment map on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

The project aims to set the framework for active transportation and policy improvements. It is currently in Phase 2, with a draft plan presentation expected to take place this winter.

The survey is open to all travelers to complete and should take approximately 10 to 15 minutes.